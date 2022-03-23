Sacramento City Unified teachers unions strike after no deal reached Tuesday

Unionized workers and teachers announced a strike amid failed contract negotiations with Sacramento City Unified, impacting thousands of students and families.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — School's out for late-March.

The Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) announced late Tuesday it is striking Wednesday after negotiations with Sacramento City Unified School District failed.

The SCTA and SEIU Local 1021 will take to the picket lines around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Serna Center. The unions represent more than 2,800 Sacramento educators and 1,800 staff like bus drivers and custodians.

The district and unions have been at odds over issues surrounding staffing, better pay, training and health benefits.

District officials countered the union's most recent offer with what they say is the highest compensation package in the region, 2% raises, signing bonuses, 100% paid healthcare. The offer was rejected by the union, which prefers recommendations from a third party mediator the district requested.

It’s unclear how long the strike would last, but the union has also planned a strike in front of the Sacramento County Education Office on Thursday and outside of City Hall and Cesar Chavez Plaza on Friday.

Before the strike was announced, the Sacramento City Unified School District said students will still be able to access school meals.

The district said pre-bagged meals will be available at each school site. There will also be several large mobile drive-up distributions at community locations between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Locations have not yet been disclosed by the school district.

Community organizations have also stepped up and are offering free meals. Families can pickup meals at:

Shiloh Baptist Church, 3565 9th Ave.

YMCA, 2021 W. St.

Boys and Girls Club, 5212 Lemon Hill

Raley's Supermarket, 4690 Freeport Blvd.

Floyd Farms, 401 A McClatchy Way

Students can pick up their meals between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

