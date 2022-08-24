Free mobile breast cancer screenings coming to Sacramento's LGBTQ+ community

Thanks to a $25,000 grant, the Albie Aware Cancer Foundation is able to offer free mobile mammography services.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new program is bringing breast cancer prevention access to Sacramento's LGBTQ+ community.

Thanks to a $25,000 grant, the Albie Aware Cancer Foundation is able to offer mobile mammography services.

The program will help address inequities in healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community by providing free, mobile and inclusive breast cancer screens.

LGBTQ+ individuals report much lower rates of quality health care settings and discrimination when compared to their heterosexual and non LGBTQ+ counterparts.

"The focus is on mobile mammograms in our community because we need to help the LGBTQ+ community know the screenings and also be screened for breast cancer,” said Courtney Quinn, executive director of Albie Aware “Get it detected early if it's an issue, if not, know that you're completely safe."

At least 90 people, many of whom may lack access to cancer prevention and early detection services, will receive mammograms through this grant.

Representative Doris Matsui attended the event and echoed the importance of screening early when you can. She recognizes that some people are unable to access these resources.

“We try to break down those barriers so that every person in every community understands that this is important,” Matsui said.

