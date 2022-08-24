'I just don't talk to them' | Tips to help kids when confronted by strangers

Serious incidents in the past week involved strangers and kids in Modesto and Tracy

MODESTO, Calif. — After a pair of dangerous incidents involving kids, both happening near schools, it raises the question of what knowledge parents can equip children with if confronted by a stranger.

"I just don't talk to them," said seven-year-old Miles Arbuckle-Cole of Modesto.

Last Friday morning around 7 a.m., not far from his school, Bret Harte Elementary in Modesto, a man allegedly took a neighbor's pick-up truck on nearby Imperial Avenue and snatched a child right from the front yard of a home. Fortunately, the child was found safe with neighbors.

Jose Gama Mendoza was arrested on kidnapping charges.

"I think it's crazy that I heard it but not unbelievable," said Miles' mother Tasha Arbuckle.

This past Monday morning around 9:30 a.m., a student in Tracy was approached by a man with a knife and demanding money. Tracy Police said the student did not run out of fear the suspect would harm him.

The suspect demanded the student lead him to school, according to police, and after being confronted by school security, the suspect, 19-year old Shiva Sharma, left the area but was eventually arrested.

"Don't talk to strangers. If you don't know, if you don't know someone, keep moving," said Paul DelPonte, executive director of the National Child Prevention Council.

He also said to beware of your surroundings and to walk with others.

"If you have classmates who are walking, walk with them," DelPonte said.

When talking to your kids, DelPonte said you want them to feel secure, don't scare them but be informative.

"Use, maybe, what's currently happening in the news as an opportunity to talk to your children, 'Oh, I heard this happened to somebody your age.' Make it relatable," DelPonte said.

10-year-old Alberto Ochoa, of Modesto, knows what he would do if a stranger approached another student.

"If I had a cell phone, I would call 911," Ochoa said.

DelPonte said if you're threatened by a stranger, don't resist but bring as much attention to yourself as possible.

"If there is an opportunity to scream or call for help, do it," DelPonte said.

The National Crime Prevention Council also suggested teaching your kids about who are "safe strangers," like people children can ask for help when they need it. They could be teachers, principals or librarians.

Whenever possible, experts said children should go to a public place to ask for help.

