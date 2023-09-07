Homeless World Cup arrives to Sacramento

It marks the first time the United States has hosted the international event

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 500 athletes representing 50 countries are in Sacramento for the Homeless World Cup.

It marks the first time the United States has hosted the international event aimed at raising awareness about homelessness and the people who have overcome it.

The athletes consist of former refugees or people who experienced homelessness themselves. For Team USA Coach Reed Fox, it's about getting rid of the stigma surrounding the homeless as drug addicts and criminals.

"No, they’re people just like us, and they can be athletes just like us," said Fox.

Fox said his players come from all over the country, but at least one athlete on his team has called Sacramento home.

Sienna Jackson, 24, was once kicked out of her home.

"I was sleeping at parks, I was couch hopping. I was outside; I would just find anywhere that was a shelter. I would sleep in downtown Sacramento a lot, which isn’t the best -- a lot of roaches," said Jackson.

She's proud to be part of something bigger in the Homeless World Cup, representing her county.

"I’m proud of my team and everything, it represents a lot for me," said Jackson.

Sacramento State University President Robert Nelsen said the event shows it's possible for people to get out of homelessness.

"This is a day that’s going to stay in my mind for the rest of my life. This is a day that’s going to stay in the mind of Sacramento State for the rest of our lives," said Nelsen.

WATCH ALSO: