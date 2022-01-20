'It's like standing in a painting' | Immersive Van Gogh exhibit heads to Sacramento

More than 300 of Van Gogh's works are featured in the exhibit including “The Starry Night”, “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night.”

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beyond Van Gogh, the popular, immersive art exhibit will soon make its way to Sacramento.

In this exhibit, the art comes alive and flows across multiple surfaces, appearing and disappearing.

"The show is projected on every surface around you, this makes you feel as though you have stepped directly into a Van Gogh painting," according to the website.

More than 300 of Van Gogh's works are featured in the exhibit including “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night.”

There is also an original score that accompanies the art. The show will take about one hour and is walk-through style, according to the website.

"Beyond Van Gogh is visually stunning; guests will be amazed at the scale and the way the images come to life before their very eyes," Van Gogh Sacramento wrote in an Instagram post.

There will be timed ticket sales to reduce congestion and capacity. According to the website, if someone misses their entry time, they will not be guaranteed entry.

People can register for the pre-sale now HERE. Children who are four years old and younger can enter for free and do not need a ticket.

Beyond Van Gogh features bright lights, moving images and sounds that may cause dizziness, motion sickness or vertigo. The website recommends consulting a medical professional before attending the show for those who are concerned about the possible effects.

There will not be audio sensory items available and the website recommends parents and caregivers bring their own if needed. The exhibit is wheelchair accessible, but there will not be wheelchairs or scooters to rent.

Beyond Van Gogh has visited other cities including San Jose, Reno, San Diego and more. To see a full list of cities where Beyond Van Gogh is featured click HERE.

