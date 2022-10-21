Road Closures for Ironman in Sacramento | Need to know

Here are some of the closures to expect in the area on Sunday, Oct. 23 due to Ironman California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 4,000 athletes are getting ready to run Ironman California on Sunday in Sacramento, and several road closures are already in effect leading up to the race.

This marks the second Ironman the city of Sacramento will be hosting after last year's event was canceled an hour before start time due to flooding.

The race includes about a two-and-a-half-mile swim from the American River to the Sacramento River, a 112-mile-long bike ride to the Delta, and back to Sacramento for a 26.2-mile run through downtown.

Freeway Ramp Closures

Highway 50 off ramp westbound: Closed at 5th street from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Highway 50 off ramp eastbound: River Road On-Ramp near 15th Street from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sacramento

Tower Bridge Gateway: Closed from Riverfront Street to Front Street (East Side) from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Broadway: Closed from Sac River Bike Trail to Marina View Drive from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

L Street Westbound: Closed from 15th Street to 9th Street from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Monday)

Capital Mall: 9th Street to 4th Street from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Monday)

West Sacramento

Tower Bridge Gateway: Closed from Riverfront Street Front Street (East Side) from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mill Street: Closed from Riverfront Street to 5th Street from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Solano County

Ryer Ave: Closed from Oxford Road to Holland Road from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Miner Slough Bridge: Closed from Holland Road to Ryer Road from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

E Ryer Road: Closed from Miner Slough Bridge to Elevator Road from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Yolo County

Babel Slough Road: Closed from S River Road to Pumphouse Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pumphouse Road: Closed from Babel Slough Road to Jefferson Blvd / SR84 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jefferson Blvd / SR 84: Closed from Pumphouse Road to Courtland Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Courtland Road: Closed from Jefferson Blvd / SR84 to Ryer Ave from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hwy 84 / Ryer Ave: Closed from Courtland Road to Oxford Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some streets in the area will not reopen until Oct. 25.

10th Street and 9th street, from L Street to N Street, remains closed until Oct. 25 at 1 p.m.

9th Street from N Street to L Street will re-open Oct. 25 at 8 a.m.

Capitol Mall from Ninth Street to 10th will re-open Oct. 25 at 8 a.m.

Capitol Mall from 8th Street to 9th Street will be closed until Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.

