Kerina Blue found dead near Green Valley Trail

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found near Alta on Sunday morning.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue's body was found near Green Valley Trail. A spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office, Angela Musallam, said they do not have much information, but deputies did not believe there was suspicious activity.

She was first reported missing by her parents on March 12 at 1 a .m. The Sacramento Police Department said she was "at-risk" because of medical conditions.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said the terrain in the area was rugged and steep and it is densely forested. About 80 searchers from the PCSO Search and Rescue team spent Saturday searching the area with K9s and helicopters.

