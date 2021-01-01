Man, 87, with dementia missing from South Sacramento home

Leo Billoups, 87, was last seen between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Dec. 31, leaving his home in the 7300 block of Mandy Drive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 87-year-old man.

Leo Billoups, 87, was last seen between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Dec. 31, leaving his home in the 7300 block of Mandy Drive, in South Sacramento in the area of Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard. He is considered at-risk because he has dementia, police said.

Billoups is believed to be driving his silver 2002 Lexus ES300 sedan with California license plate 4VLC980. He is described as being 5’4” tall with a medium build and brown hair. A clothing description was not given.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Sacramento Police at 916-732-0100.

🚨Please share and help us locate this at risk missing person with dementia



Missing person: Leo Billoups, Male, Black, 87yrs., 5’4 /med build, brown hair, unknown clothing.



Last seen driving a Silver 2002 Lexus ES300 sedan CA @4VLC980 (similar vehicle in photo ) pic.twitter.com/vssSyqOyW3 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 1, 2021

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11