Man found dead outside Sacramento apartment complex from 'indeterminate wound to the upper body'

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office have not released any information about the victim or any potential suspects.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help after a man was found killed outside a south Sacramento apartment complex.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, deputies received a call of a man lying on the ground outside of an apartment complex around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Upon arrival, deputies found the man with an "indeterminate wound to the upper body." The victim was declared dead at the scene of the crime.

No information about the victim or any potential suspects has yet been released.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.

