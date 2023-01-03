Man found guilty of sexually abusing 2 sisters as children

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday Ruben Lopez was convicted of 23 counts relating to child sexual assault.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County jury found Ruben Lopez guilty on 23 counts of child sexual assault in a case involving two sisters who were minors at the time of the crimes.

According to the district attorney's office, Lopez began abusing one of the sisters in 2012 when they were 11 years old, and the abuse continued until 2019. He began abusing the child's 12-year-old sister during this time period as well, according to law enforcement officials.

Both survivors of Lopez's sexual abuse came out to authorities in 2019—while one of the sisters was still a minor.

He was ultimately found guilty of committing lewd acts on a child with force, including rape.

Sacramento County District Attorney's Office spokespeople said Lopez faces a maximum of 179 years in California State Prison.