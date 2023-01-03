Mother arrested, accused of killing son in Sacramento

First responders initially responded to the Meadowview neighborhood Tuesday night for a medical aid call.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 20-year-old mother has been arrested on suspicion of murder after her son died in Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood Tuesday, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said.

Just after 7:23 p.m., police were called to the 2400 block of Meadowview Road for what they described as a medical aid call.

Firefighters were also called to the scene and gave medical aid to one victim, described as a male juvenile. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The son's age has not been released.

Homicide detectives soon took over the investigation and detained the child's mother, 20-year-old Samisha Frazier.

After canvassing the scene, officers said they arrested Frazier. Officers brought her to Sacramento County Main Jail where she was booked on suspicion of murder.

Investigators believe there are no outstanding suspects, but say the investigation is still active.

Police ask witnesses and those with information to call investigators at 916-808-5471. Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers, at 916-443-4357, is offering anonymity and a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information.

Frazier is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

