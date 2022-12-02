Man allegedly shoots, kills father in Rosemont neighborhood

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area as Tallyho Drive is currently blocked off.

ROSEMONT, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man allegedly shot and killed his father Thursday morning.

Sgt. Rodney Grassman said around 9 a.m., a family member called the sheriff's office reporting another family member had been shot. The shooting happened at a home near Tallyho Drive and Henley Way in the Rosemont neighborhood.

Sgt. Grassman said the shooter left the residence, but deputies were later able to detain the suspect. There is a large police presence in the area as they investigate the incident.

There’s a large police presence at Tallyho Drive and Henley Way due to a shooting ,Please avoid the area if possible. The PIO will be on scene until 10:30 AM — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) April 14, 2022

