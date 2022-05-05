Missing woman from San Luis Obispo could be living in Sacramento

San Luis Obispo Sheriff's detectives say all indications are that 59-year-old Lisa Laviano, who a friend hasn't seen in years, is living in the Sacramento area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After about five years of not having seen their friend, 59-year-old Lisa Laviano, a friend filed a missing person report that San Luis Obispo Sherriff's detectives are investigating.

The detectives say Laviano's home in Santa Margarita had been vacant for years. All of her belongings were left undisturbed and her truck was still parked in the driveway of the residence.

Lavaino is believed to have moved to Washington State or even the Sacramento area, according to a friend.

However, deputies say all indications are that the 59-year-old is living in the Sacramento area, but they have not been able to locate her.

She was last contacted by Sacramento police in 2019.

Lavino is 5'3" tall, 125 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and her nickname is "Lee."

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.