Sacramento Police ask for public's help in search for missing teen Iysis Cotton| Update

The teenager was last seen at school Friday in the 6300 block of Ehrhardt Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 2 p.m. Update:

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for missing 15-year-old Iysis Cotton who is considered at-risk due to her age.

Initially, police believed Cotton may have been with another 15-year-old who was also reported missing, however, police now say the other teenager has been found safe.

Cotton, who has black hair, was last seen at school on Friday wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and black crocs with her hair in a bun.

Those with information on the teen's whereabouts are asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

Please contact SPD at 916-808-5471 if you have any information regarding either of these individuals. pic.twitter.com/3ys6S0kWz8 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 8, 2022

Original Story:

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for two missing teenagers considered at-risk due to their age.

According to police, 15-year-olds Inez Rodriguez and Iysis Cotton were last seen at their South Sacramento school on Friday in the 6300 block of Ehrhardt Avenue.

The whereabouts or destination of the two teens are unknown, Sacramento Police officers say. Authorities believe Rodriguez and Cotton may be together.

Rodriguez, who has long black hair, was last seen wearing a burgundy and grey "Pink" brand zip-up sweatshirt, light blue jeans and a white tank top.

Cotton, who also has black hair, was last seen wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and black crocs with her hair in a bun.

Those with information on the teens' whereabouts are asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

