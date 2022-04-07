Days after deadly shooting, M!X Downtown and The Park Ultra Lounge close for the weekend

One person was killed and four were wounded in a downtown Sacramento shooting early Monday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and four were hurt in a downtown Sacramento shooting early Monday morning near 16th and L Streets. Days after the shooting, popular venues in the area M!X Downtown and The Park Ultra Lounge announced they will close for the weekend.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. as people were leaving a nightclub on the 1500 block of L Street.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found five men who were wounded. One of those men was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man killed was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 31-year-old Gregory Grimes.

The other four wounded men are being treated at local hospitals and were last reported to be in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

In a post on their respective Facebook pages, the venues wrote "both M!X Downtown and The Park Ultra Lounge will be closed from Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10 out of respect for those impacted by the tragedy and to provide our team and our downtown community time to heal and recover."

Both venues are expected to be back open on July 14.

Police are also asking for the community's help and are looking for any video evidence that might have been captured during the shooting.

Any evidence can be uploaded to the Sacramento Police Department Evidence Submission Portal HERE or can be given to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357. Sacramento Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to any witnesses who have information regarding this investigation.