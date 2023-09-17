National Cheeseburger Day deals 2023: Where to get your burger at a bargain

Want a burger for 50 cents? What about 1 cent? Here's how to cash in on National Cheeseburger Day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Get excited! National Cheeseburger Day has grills across Northern California firing up for the big day.

Whether you're in Modesto, Stockton, Roseville or Sacramento, you likely have an eatery near you participating in National Cheeseburger Day for 2023. And this year, some deals could get you a burger for less than a dollar.

Here's where to go to get the best deals on Sept. 18.

McDonald's

According to ABC News, McDonald's is offering a double cheeseburger for only 50 cents. The only catch is that you'll have to order through the McDonald's app to cash in on the deal. You can only get the deal on Sept. 18.

Wendy's

Economically speaking, there might not be a way to beat what Wendy's is offering. A company spokesperson said, that from Sept. 18 through Sept. 22, guests can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase for 1 cent. The offer has to be redeemed at participating stores in the Wendy's app or website. To cash in, check out the "Offers" section in the app rewards store or on the website.

Smashburger

On National Cheeseburger Day, $5 will be able to snag you a Single Classic burger. Participating stores include Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Sacramento (Fair Oaks Boulevard and Ethan Way) and Roseville. Just use code "Classic23" at checkout to redeem the offer. This deal is only good from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20.

FarmerBoys

It's a burger with a quarter-pound patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, diced onion and 1,000 Island dressing on a brioche bun. From 2 p.m. to close on Sept. 18, the "Big Cheese" is only $3.

Applebee's

On Sept. 18, Applebee's is offering classic fries with your choice of any of their classic burgers for just $8.99. The offer is available when you order online, on the app, or via dine-in.

