'DJ Gio' among 2 men killed in Natomas shooting

The shooting happened at about 3:25 Sunday morning near East Commerce Way and Amelia Earhart Ave.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead early Sunday morning in Natomas.

The shooting happened at about 3:25 Sunday morning near East Commerce Way and Amelia Earhart Ave.

According to the family, one of the victims is a well-known Sacramento DJ, "DJ Gio." His mother told ABC10 that by the time he was 12 he asked her to help get DJ equipment to pursue his dream of being a DJ.

"He started doing house parties and he paid me back every cent. He grew in his craft. The radio started calling him 'young phenom.' I was so proud of my son," his mother said. "He sent me a picture one night where he's playing and he said 'Mom, what happened if I asked you to buy me DJ equipment if you said no?' I said 'Son, I would have never said no to you, this is your dream and I will do anything to make your dream happen.' But I didn't have to, he made it happen all on his own."

"This investigation remains in its early stages but at this time it is believed to be an isolated incident. There is no suspect information to provide at this time," Sacramento police said in a statement.

“My heart goes out to his family and all the loved ones and all his fans and all the people that are devastated the DJ community that he was raised in here in Sacramento and other places that it just shows you again, gun violence, cares, not about your name, your color, your occupation. Gun violence is here in our community. It's in suburban areas, it's in urban areas it's in, it's in hoods it's in. It's in beautiful places that you never thought gun violence would be." community activist Berry Accius said.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10