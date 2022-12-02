Overnight shootings in South Oak Park neighborhood leave 3 injured

According to police, the three victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people were injured in two shootings a half mile away and 24 minutes apart from each other in South Oak Park Sunday morning, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say.

Around 12:12 a.m., police officers were called to the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue on reports of a shooting. Officers say they found two men, each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The two were taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police say.

Less than a half hour later, around 12:36 a.m., officers received reports of another shooting at 34th Street and 14th Avenue in South Oak Park, blocks away from the first shooting.

On scene, responding officers say they found a woman who had been shot. She was also taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.

According to police, the shooter or shooters are still at large. Officials would not say whether they believe the two shootings were related but said that looking into the relation, if any, will be part of the investigation which is still active.