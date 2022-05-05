Drive-by paintballers shoot at vehicles in River Park and get caught on camera

River Park is the latest neighborhood in the Sacramento area reporting a drive-by paintball or pellet gun shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — River Park is the latest neighborhood in the Sacramento area reporting a drive-by paintball or pellet gun shooting.

Homeowner Brian Aiello walked out to his truck in front of his home on Callister Avenue early Tuesday morning to find a bright pink splatter of paint near his door handle.

"Not exactly what I wanted to see on my door," Aiello said.

It took more than 30 minutes of scrubbing to get the paint off, but fortunately, the vehicle did not appear to be damaged.

A neighbor's security camera captured a vehicle driving by at 9 p.m. Monday, the night before and the popping sound of shots, which corresponded with cars splattered with the same pink paint down the block.

"I'm kind of doing the whole JFK investigation in my mind, right? About where it's coming from," said Aiello, who filed a report with Sacramento Police Department.

The incident comes amid a viral trend encouraging teens to do drive-by style shootings with Orbeez gel beads, targeting joggers and pedestrians.

Jessica Pagna said she was hit last month on her evening jog in West Sacramento.

"That's up a notch, you know what I mean? It makes what happened here look minor by comparison," Aiello said.

In the grand scheme of things, what happened in River Park is a minor annoyance, Aiello said. But it is vandalism.

Neighbors hope the video will help ensure the drive-by paintballers face accountability.

