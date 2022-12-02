Pedestrian killed in early morning crash along I-5 near Florin Road

A spokesperson for the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol said the crash happened between a pedestrian and car just after midnight.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after an early morning collision along Interstate 5 near Florin Road.

A spokesperson for the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol said the crash happened between a pedestrian and car just after midnight.

CHP got a call about a person in the number one lane of I-5 north of Florin. Authorities said the pedestrian was hit by a gray Acura TL and ultimately died after the collision. The driver stayed at the scene and tested negative for alcohol.

The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.

