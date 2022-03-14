x
Sacramento

It's Pi Day! Here's the best deals in Northern California

Chains across the country are offering plenty of opportunities to save some dough on pizza and pie.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pi Day celebrates the famous number that goes on...and on, but for most people, it's a day to celebrate by saving some dough on pizza and pie.

Whether you're in the mood for something sweet or savory, here are a few of the best deals in Northern California.

Pizza deals for Pi Day:

Blaze Pizza

In honor of Pi Day, customers can get any 11-inch pizza for just $3.14 when they download the Blaze Pizza app.

THE BEST DAY EVERRR IS HERE!!! If you haven't already, sign up on our app for your very own $3.14 11 inch pizza! You...

Posted by Blaze Pizza on Monday, March 14, 2022

Mountain Mike’s Pizza  

Customers who use the Mountain Rewards app can get a small, one-topping pizza for $3.14.  

Round Table Pizza

Round Table is offering customers a personal cheese pizza for only $3.14 on Pi Day.  

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

On Pi Day, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse will be offering a half-off large pizza special. Pizzas are only available for takeout and delivery when customers enter the promo code “HALFOFF.”

Pie deals for Pi Day:

Whole Foods:

Whole Foods is offering customers $3.14 off any apple or cherry pie, sizes 8-inch or larger, from their bakery. Customers must be Amazon Prime members to be eligible for this deal. 

Marie Callender's

Customers can get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any adult meal at select locations on Pi Day.

Happy #PiDay – enjoy #sharonsomepie #thanksmariecallenders π 🥧

Posted by Marie Callender's on Monday, March 14, 2022

The Honey Baked Ham Company

In honor of Pi Day, customers can receive $3.14 off an apple caramel walnut pie using this coupon at select locations. 

 

