It's Pi Day! Here's the best deals in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pi Day celebrates the famous number that goes on...and on, but for most people, it's a day to celebrate by saving some dough on pizza and pie.
Whether you're in the mood for something sweet or savory, here are a few of the best deals in Northern California.
Pizza deals for Pi Day:
Blaze Pizza
In honor of Pi Day, customers can get any 11-inch pizza for just $3.14 when they download the Blaze Pizza app.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza
Customers who use the Mountain Rewards app can get a small, one-topping pizza for $3.14.
Round Table Pizza
Round Table is offering customers a personal cheese pizza for only $3.14 on Pi Day.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
On Pi Day, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse will be offering a half-off large pizza special. Pizzas are only available for takeout and delivery when customers enter the promo code “HALFOFF.”
Pie deals for Pi Day:
Whole Foods:
Whole Foods is offering customers $3.14 off any apple or cherry pie, sizes 8-inch or larger, from their bakery. Customers must be Amazon Prime members to be eligible for this deal.
Marie Callender's
Customers can get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any adult meal at select locations on Pi Day.
The Honey Baked Ham Company
In honor of Pi Day, customers can receive $3.14 off an apple caramel walnut pie using this coupon at select locations.
