Plan ahead and make traveling easy this holiday season | Need to Know

SMF Airport officials say they aren't anticipating travel delays for the upcoming holiday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For many people, it's the most wonderful but also the busiest time of the year. Especially on Dec. 22, which is projected to be the most popular travel day for those hitting the roads and skies for Christmas.

Some 16,000 travelers are expected come and go through Sacramento International Airport from Dec. 17 to Jan. 3, according to their latest report.

Check out the travel tips below so you can have a holly jolly flight.

Be Prepared

Tip number one is simply be prepared before you even get to the airport. Check your flight status online at the Sacramento airport website or with your airline before you head out. That way, you see if your flight has been delayed.

Sacramento International Airport spokesperson Scott Johnston told ABC10, know where you're going.

“Know which gate you're going to. Know which terminal your airline is going to be in. One thing we see here is sometimes folks will show up at Terminal A, when they're supposed to be in Terminal B."

Travel Protocols

Always check travel protocols for your destination. Some states may have different safety and vaccination requirements.

If your destination is within the U.S., SMF suggests you arrive two hours before your flight and three hours early if your flight is international.

Also, don’t forget your masks. SMF suggests you pack extra.

"We're still under a federal mandate to have masks at the airport. It's not just on the airlines, anytime you're on the campus here at SMF masks are required. And we do have masks available and our information booths, if people do arrive, and they forget to bring a mask. If you go to one of the terminals in Terminal A and Terminal B, we have information booths on the first floor of each of those terminals, and they will have masks there that they can provide to you if you should forget to bring one," Johnston said.

MyTSA

A useful tool you can Download is the MyTSA App. On the app, you can see what items you can bring through TSA and check delay information at airports nationwide.

If you have questions for TSA like how you should wrap your Christmas gifts to get through security or what kind of ID you need to travel, you can message them on Twitter or Facebook seven days a week and even on holidays.

Plan for transportation

Whether you're driving yourself, getting dropped off or taking public transportation, the big message is plan ahead.

If you plan on driving yourself, the airport has a few parking options which include hourly, daily and two economy lots. Each lot has different pricing, so look ahead of time. Plus, lots can fill up, so your first parking choice might not be available. If you are parking in the economy lots and taking shuttles to your terminal, SMF says it could take 60 minutes from the time you park until you get to your terminal.

"There is a real time parking meter on our website that will show you how many spots are available in each lot," Johnson said. "That will really give you a great idea of which one you should go to and if the lot you want to go to is available. We do anticipate parking filling up here over the weekend."

To see that real time parking availability, all you have to do is go to the Parking and Transportation tab on their website. Travelers are encouraged to have an alternative plan in case parking lots are full.

Ride shares like Uber and Lyft are another way you can head out for the holidays. There are designated areas for pickup at both terminals, and, if you aren't sure how to find the designated areas, SMF has them on their social media pages HERE.

Be aware that surge pricing might be in effect for ride share, so you could be paying more than usual. That could be especially true on Dec. 28, which is expected to be the most popular travel date for people returning from the upcoming holiday.

