2 officers shoot woman with airsoft gun in Midtown Sacramento

Officials say a woman pointed the gun at officers, resulting in two officers shooting at her. It is not clear how many times she was hit. She is expected to live.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two Sacramento Police Department officers shot a woman in midtown Saturday afternoon, according to the department.

Officials say they responded to the 1100 block of 24th Street around 12:15 p.m. on multiple called in reports of a woman with a gun in the area.

One caller, Anna Kilgrow, said a woman was pointing a gun at the customers inside Mast Coffee, a café nearby.

Kilgrow, an employee at Mast Coffee, says the woman frequented the coffee shop but as of late had been causing disturbances.

“She started causing issues, which is like yelling or being threatening or spitting,” said Kilgrow.

She says the woman grabbed $5 from the tip jar Saturday, flashing what Kilgrow believed to be a weapon.

“I noticed she had something like shiny silver in her hand. And I'm like, ‘oh, is that a real gun?’ I don't know if it was or not, but like, she pointed it at the entire cafe,” said Kilgrow.

No one was injured inside the coffee shop.

When officers responded, the suspect began running away, leading to two K-9 officers chasing her, where she then allegedly pointed a gun at the officers, according to officials. The gun found at the scene was an airsoft gun.

Both officers shot at the woman. It is unclear how many times she was shot. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Both officers are on leave as the shooting is being investigated.

The woman will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail once cleared from the hospital.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on leave while the investigation continues. According to police, no officers were injured.

The investigation has closed off the intersection of Q and 27th streets, just north of Albert Winn Park.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

