Sacramento Philharmonic Opera to host season finale performance

The musicians and performers are excited to come back to the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center at 1301 L St., describing it as something truly special.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The season finale for a Sacramento music tradition is Saturday night where attendees will see and hear local and international musicians on stage.

“There's a really, really dynamic, almost like electricity and energy that you can feel if you're in the concert hall, between our audiences and the musicians and the talent," said Giuliano Kornberg, executive director of the opera.

The Sacramento Philharmonic Opera is returning to Sacramento to perform Puccini's famous opera "La Boheme,” a humor and romance filled feast for the eyes and ears.

"One of the friends named Rodolfo stays in his little attic in the penthouse in Paris and it's so romantic, and you see over Paris, if you would buy that today it would cost millions — at the time it was still available,” said conductor Sascha Goetzel.

Goetzel is visiting from Austria to put on the show’s magic.

The set was made by an Italian set designer in the 1960s, shipped into Sacramento from Seattle, Washington.

Many of the orchestra's musicians are from the area and are continuing to give back to their community in many ways beyond the concert stage — including through teaching.

Music education is part of the philharmonic's mission, hosting collaborative performances with thousands of kids across the Greater Sacramento region through their “Linkup” program.

"This is the message for Sacramento or any other community — if you want to be happy, be a part of the music community,” said Goetzel.

Kornberg says the reason they do this is to “capture the spirit of what music can do for younger folks.”

The performance is only being shown in Sacramento Saturday and won’t be taking stage anytime soon afterward. Goetzel says it could change how you feel about your community and those attending around you.

"Music can bring us all together. People who would have never thought to stand next to each other to celebrate music. Music doesn't know any cultural differences. Music doesn't know any differences of age. Music doesn't know elite or non-elite. Music just cares for one thing: that we can do it together,” he said.

The show starts at 8 p.m. with a pre concert interview at 7 p.m. hosted by ABC10’s Lora Painter.

For more information and tickets, click HERE.