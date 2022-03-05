Sacramento police shoot, kill 'aggressive dog' during arrest

While serving a search warrant at a Sacramento home, one officer was attacked by the dog.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police officer shot and killed an “aggressive” dog while serving a search warrant at a Sacramento home.

According to a Twitter thread by the Sacramento Police Department, on Tuesday, police were serving a warrant at a home along the 600 Block of Las Palmas Avenue when an "aggressive dog attacked and bit" an officer. That bite resulted in a minor injury.

An officer then shot the dog, who later died. Police did not clarify if the officer who shot the dog was the one who got bit.

During their search, police found two AR-15 style rifles, one MAC style assault weapon, 13 handguns, a CNC machine, a drill press and five body armor carriers, Sacramento police shared in a tweet.

Yesterday, officers from our North Gang Enforcement Team and SWAT Team served a search warrant on the 600 Block of Las Palmas Ave. While SWAT Officers were accessing the yard of the residence, an aggressive dog attacked and bit one of our officers which caused minor injury. pic.twitter.com/GBOqOalZW5 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 4, 2022

Police eventually arrested Kianti Gix, 33, on charges of illegally manufacturing “ghost guns” and possessing firearms as a felon.

