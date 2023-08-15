Investigation underway after police shooting near Sacramento City College

Sacramento Police Department said no officers were hurt in the shooting.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting has blocked off part of 24th street in Sacramento Tuesday evening, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The shooting involved an officer but no officers were hurt. It is unclear who shot their gun, how many bullets were fired, if anyone was hit and what led up to the shooting.

Officials are advising people to stay out of the area of the 3800 block of 24th Street for the time being and traffic will be impacted.

The shooting happened near Sacramento City College's Hughes Stadium.

There is now a bus bridge in effect from 24th Street and Sutterville Road from the Sacramento Regional Transit City College Station.

No additional information was released.

