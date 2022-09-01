California urges conservation as extreme heat threatens power grid

A major power facility shut down temporarily Wednesday according to a state agency overseeing the power grid, and it may not be the last time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Independent System Operator (ISO) president Elliot Mainzer said Wednesday the state lost power resources to the heat after a major power facility stopped running.

Some of the power came back by Thursday, and a Flex Alert remains active between 4-9 p.m.

"With even greater levels of extreme heat on the way, the grid's reliability is still threatened, so we remain laser focused on watching conditions throughout the day and the rest of the heat wave," Mainzer said.

The power grid is often expected to be most stressed during the late afternoon and early evening as demand increases and solar energy wanes.

When temperatures are high, officials often ask Californians to do the following before 4 p.m.:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances, including: Washer and dryer Dishwasher Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

Californians can also do the following between 4-9 p.m.:

Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights

For more conservation tips, you can visit FlexAlert.org

