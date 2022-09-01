California urges conservation as extreme heat threatens power grid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Independent System Operator (ISO) president Elliot Mainzer said Wednesday the state lost power resources to the heat after a major power facility stopped running.
Some of the power came back by Thursday, and a Flex Alert remains active between 4-9 p.m.
"With even greater levels of extreme heat on the way, the grid's reliability is still threatened, so we remain laser focused on watching conditions throughout the day and the rest of the heat wave," Mainzer said.
The power grid is often expected to be most stressed during the late afternoon and early evening as demand increases and solar energy wanes.
When temperatures are high, officials often ask Californians to do the following before 4 p.m.:
- Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees
- Use major appliances, including:
- Washer and dryer
- Dishwasher
- Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals
- Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows
Californians can also do the following between 4-9 p.m.:
- Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits
- Avoid using major appliances
- Turn off all unnecessary lights
For more conservation tips, you can visit FlexAlert.org
Cooling Center Map
