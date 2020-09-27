Protesters travel from Manteca to condemn grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

Black Lives Matter Manteca protested at the Capitol demanding justice system reform after a jury did not press charges in the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Protesters gathered from Manteca in front of the state Capitol, fist raised, chanting black lives matter on Saturday.

Those who traveled to Sacramento said they’re angered by the grand jury’s decision to press murder charge on any of the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, which happened in Louisville, Kentucky in March.

Sharon Washington-Barnes is the President of Black Lives Matter Manteca. She wants to see politicians make a statement on injustices against Black communities and the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

Sharon Washington-Barnes also said she wants white people to take a more active role in the fight for social justice.

“Uplift our voices come and have conversations with us, then take what you learn back to your racist friends, families, co-workers share that information because you never know you can change their mind,” Washington- Barnes said.

Danika Dorris traveled from Manteca to protest at the Capitol. Doris spoke to ABC10 after having a conversation with CHP Officer Paul Moos, who assured her that she and other protesters would be safe during their demonstration.

However, Dorris said there is still work to build the bridge between the Black community and law enforcement.

“I want to trust him, but I wouldn’t be surprised if something bad happens. I’m not going to be surprised if I get arrested, I wouldn’t be surprised if any of that because that’s what we’ve been taught in America years after years,” Dorris said.

During their march around the Capitol, protesters invited a religious group engaged in prayer on the Capitol's north steps to join them.

“If y’all are with us, we are with y’all. We want to say her name, and I would love for you to pray over her family,” Washington-Barnes told the group.

The religious group and protesters found common ground on why Taylor’s death was tragic and agreed to pray together. Still, the moment of unity was cut short when the religious group refused to chant "Breonna Taylor" before the prayer.

The protesters ended their day here with speeches speaking on the Black experience and reminding one another how to continue to bring change in the future.