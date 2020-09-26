Weekend weather brings Red Flag Warning, power shut off watch

The warning begins Saturday at 9 p.m., the National Weather Service said. PG&E's may begin cutting power Sunday at 4 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning from Saturday night to Monday afternoon.

The warning goes into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday and continues until 5 p.m. Monday, NWS said.

Reminder - a Red Flag Warning🚩 goes into effect at 9 pm PDT this evening.



A combination of dry northerly to easterly winds, low relative humidity values, and dry fuels will lead to these critical fire weather conditions. #CAwx #CAFire pic.twitter.com/38YnoxJkoL — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 26, 2020

"A combination of dry northerly to easterly winds, low relative humidity values, and dry fuels will lead to these critical fire weather conditions," NWS said in a tweet Saturday morning.

Due to anticipated weather conditions, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) said it may initiate power shutoffs to customers in Butte, Plumas, Yuba, Placer, El Dorado, and Nevada counties. The shutoffs would start on Sunday at 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. and last until Monday at 10 p.m.

Parts of Amador, Calaveras, Sierra and Alpine County also appear to be affected, while the outage map creeps north to include Shasta and Tehama County. To the west, Napa, Sonoma, and Lake County also appear to be under a PSPS watch.

Brandi Merlo, spokesperson for PG&E, said the company is airing a 30-minute radio program this weekend about preparing for power shutoffs.

Preparing for Public Safety Power Shutoffs – PG&E is airing a 30-minute RADIO program today and tomorrow. Please share with friends and family who may not use social media. Available via podcast, too. https://t.co/vH8VSfYUzT pic.twitter.com/cTbyraiLjq — Brandi Merlo (@PGE_Brandi) September 26, 2020