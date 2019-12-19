SACRAMENTO, Calif — Three families were invited to a Christmas party at Century 21 in south Sacramento Wednesday, but little did they know, there was an even bigger gift to celebrate.

Arden Sidie, the branch manager for the south Sacramento Century 21, teamed up with Talha Torania from Million Dollar Listings to give three families gifts and $500 checks ahead of Christmas.

The three families, who were nominated by Century 21 sales agents, have been through a lot this past year.

Yesenia Lizarraga recently lost her father to liver cancer.

The Murphy family lost their 4-year-old daughter in a tragic car crash in Carmichael in November. The girl's grandmother, Cherri Chadwick, was invited to represent the family.

Shanice Haynes lost her husband in a house fire, and is looking for a permanent place to call home and raise her three children, Payden, Zayden and Jayden

For the Haynes, it meant more of a cheerful Christmas, and for that, they said the were more than grateful.

"I would like the message to be — I love my family and thank you for the check. Thank you so much. Merry Christmas," Jayden said.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Madison Wade.

READ MORE:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Volunteers help refurbish bikes for kids in need this Christmas