SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — For Pete Paulsen, building bikes is a labor of love. For the second year in a row, the French Camp car shop owner and founder or Bikes for Kids is putting his skills to work, refurbishing used bikes to give away to kids in need just in time for Christmas.

Aside from the donated bikes, most of the cost to build them ahead of the holidays comes out of his own pocket. Why?

"Well, it means a lot of kids are going to be happy," Paulsen explained.

But this year, was different. Instead of just building a few dozen bikes in two weeks like he did last year, Paulsen decided to build 100.

Because he's dealing with more than three times the amount of bikes that he gave out last year, he needed some extra help.

Paulsen's work caught the eye of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, who put out a call for help on social media. And Glenn Abrescy answered that call.

RELATED: ‘Bringing mercy to the streets’ | Sister Libby trikes to serve Sacramento’s homeless

"I'd like to think that, especially if this program keeps getting bigger and bigger, we'll be able to help a lot more people," Abrescy said.

Some needed new tires, others needed new seats and most just needed a little shine. Regardless of what the bikes need, Paulsen and his volunteers get them fixed up before Christmas.

"[I hope it] puts some smiles on their face," Paulsen said. "Maybe there are some people out there that are struggling, just having a rough year. And maybe the child wouldn't get anything for Christmas — there's a chance to have a bike."

The Bikes for Kids giveaway is Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Paulsen Ranch at 1504 W. Bowman Road in French Camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families don't have to sign up ahead of time, they just need to show up.

"I don't care religion, color, where you live or what else," Paulsen said. "If your child is in need of a bike, or if you need a bike, you come get one, and we hope that we have one that you like."

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Lena Howland.

READ MORE FROM SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY:

WATCH MORE: Pedaling mercy: Sister Libby Fernandez serves Sacramento’s homeless from her tricycle