Sacramento

Dry weather challenges record in Northern California

Sacramento has not seen a drop of rain since early January and that continues into early March.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lots of records have fallen recently from record lows in Sacramento and Stockton to record highs which may be challenged today.

There is a record that is also threatened Monday for the lack of rain during the rainy season.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has been keeping records of dry streaks in the rainy season for the downtown location since 1877. The previous record of 44 days was set back in the late 1970s and that was broken almost 10 years ago.

During the early winter of 2013-14, a new dry record was set at 52 days. That dry streak prompted the most serious drought in recent memory.

This current dry streak stands at 52 days as of Monday as long as it doesn't rain until midnight.

If Sacramento remains dry through midnight Tuesday the new record will be 53 days. 

This new record may not last long as rain is forecast for the Sacramento area Thursday. 

