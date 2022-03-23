Sac City Unified investigating racist message involving the N-word found written in a school hallway

The district says the message was found at Rosemont High School on Tuesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District launched an investigation after finding a racist message in a hallway at Rosemont High School.

A district spokesperson told ABC10 that the message included the N-word.

“Sac City Unified does not take any incident of racism lightly, and that is why we are widely sharing that another act of disgraceful racist graffiti has taken place in our schools,” said Jorge A. Aguilar, superintendent of the Sacramento City Unified School District. “As a community, we need to loudly condemn this hateful act. Racist incidents will not be tolerated in our schools. We will work to provide the support needed for our students and staff experiencing trauma from this incident as soon as possible.”

Officials said they removed the message after it was found and began reviewing security footage to provide evidence to law enforcement. The incident has been reported to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Appropriate action will be taken against anyone involved with the incident, the district said.

“The Board of Education is unified and committed to providing a safe and anti-racist learning environment for our students,” said Christian Pritchett, board president of the Sacramento City Unified School District. "We fully denounce all racist behavior, and will continue to do whatever we can to support our African-American community members who need to feel welcomed and loved at our schools.”

