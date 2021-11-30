Sacramento charities to donate to for Giving Tuesday 2021

Local charities serving the greater Sacramento region are counting on residents to donate on Giving Tuesday — but what are these charities?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Since 2012, Giving Tuesday is a favorite for charities and other nonprofit organizations relying on donations from the community. It's described as a day that "unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world" following Black Friday sales.

Though this is by no means a complete list of the charities in the Sacramento area that need your help, many more organizations out there that count on donations in order to provide invaluable services can be found here.

The charities and organizations around Sacramento asking for donations this Giving Tuesday include:

ANIMALS

What it is : A rescue and rehabilitation service for horses and other animals. Horses that were abused, neglected, abandoned, or sent to auction/slaughter find refuge at this rescue center.

Where your money goes : Rescue, rehabilitation, and re-homing programs, as well as medical, dental and trimming expenses.

Jennings wants to share 5 ways you can help for #GivingTuesday: (1) DONATE. Any dollar amount is greatly appreciated!... Posted by All About Equine Animal Rescue on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

What it is : A non-profit zoo, providing funds for animal care and conservation.

Where your money goes : Medical costs, summer camps, creating new exhibits, and renovations to existing exhibits.

At the Sacramento Zoo, exceptional animal care ALWAYS comes first! Our dedicated team of keepers, veterinarians,... Posted by Sacramento Zoo on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

What it is : An animal rescue and adoption organization. Cats make up the great majority of adoptions, though the sanctuary has cared for many types of animals.

Where your money goes : Animal care and medical costs, including disease testing, vaccinations, flea treatments, food and toys. The first $1,000 in donations will be matched.

What it is : An animal rescue and adoption nonprofit aimed to aid stray, abandoned and neglected animals.

Where your money goes : Medical costs and ongoing treatment for animals recovering as they wait for adoption.

KIDS & FAMILY

What it is : A local group that donates Back-to-School backpacks and materials, organizing sports programs, and offers tutoring services to students in San Juan Unified School District.

Where your money goes : To purchasing school supplies and backpacks and covering costs associated with sports programs.

What it is : Prevention, early intervention, and mental health treatment for families with the goal of stopping the generational cycle of child abuse and neglect.

Where your money goes : To funding any of the many programs that the charity offers, such as the Counseling Center, Crisis Nursery, and Family Resource Center. Rite Aid Foundation are matching all Giving Tuesday gifts dollar for dollar up to $10,000.

Today is Giving Tuesday and the Sacramento Children’s Home could really use your support now more than ever. To serve... Posted by Sacramento Children's Home on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

What it is : Care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate at no cost to patients or their families.

Where your money goes : Innovative pediatric specialty care, world class research and outstanding medical education.

There’s still time to have your gift go THREE TIMES as far! 🎁#GivingTuesday is here and when you send a gift to Shriners... Posted by Shriners Children's on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

What it is : Programs and initiatives serving children in foster care and families by bridging the gap between the public and private sectors.

Where your money goes : Post-adoption supportive services, family events, support groups and training.

POVERTY/HOMELESSNESS

What it is : A private charity with roots in the Judeo-Christian tradition, working to end hunger, homelessness, the absence of health care, and unemployment.

Where your money goes : Animal emergency services, food services, jail visitation fees, legal clinics, and more.

A quick break from #GivingTuesday to let folks know that tomorrow our phone line opens for Christmas volunteer sign ups!... Posted by Sacramento Loaves & Fishes on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

What it is : A food bank offering free, fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as distributing food products to families in under-served areas throughout Sacramento County. The charity also offer services to help educate families on nutrition and health.

Where your money goes : To feeding and clothing families, tutoring adults, and mentoring children.

Food insecurity – not knowing where your next meal will come from – is an issue that impacts our community every day.... Posted by Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

What it is : An organization committed to ending homelessness in Sacramento by working directly with people experiencing homelessness.

Where your money goes: To supporting programs, addressing gaps in the system where they arise, and to helping homeless individuals gain access to housing, employment, health, education, and other resources necessary for economic stability.

(Pre) World AIDS Day Promo Today we will be hosting a very special event from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. This year's #GivingTuesday is more special because it falls on the eve of World AIDS Day (#WAD). WAD is a day where we remember those we lost to the AIDS epidemic and raise awareness for the importance of folks to #KnowTheirStatus. So join us, tonight, at your Sacramento LGBT Community Center and help spread awareness! Want to give back to your local Center? visit saccenter.org/donate and help us reach our Giving Tuesday goal. Posted by The Sacramento LGBT Community Center on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

COMMUNITY

What it is : An organization connecting individuals and families to health coverage, primary and preventative car, and other health-related services.

Where your money goes : Services for Sacramento families, which can connect families to health and nutrition services or give a child access to healthcare for the first time.

What it is : An organization providing burn survivors with support, resources, and recovery programs.

Where your money goes : To recovery programs for burn survivors, funding public education programs for medical burn team professionals, firefighters, and burn survivors, and supporting treatment and rehabilitation research.

GivingTuesday is just a few days away! Chosing to give to an organization like the Firefighters Burn Institute helps... Posted by Firefighters Burn Institute on Saturday, November 27, 2021

What it is : A multicultural counseling, outreach and support service for low income, at-risk youth and families.

Where your money goes : Helping kids participate in neighborhood sports, providing professional attire and transportation for a job-seeker individual, giving someone access to health insurance and counseling services, and much more.

What it is : An organization supporting the health and wellness of the LGBTQ+ community and advocating for equality and justice.

Where your money goes : HIV/HCV testing and counseling, cultural competency and diversity training, support groups, housing, transportation and living expenses for the transitional living program, and more.

(Pre) World AIDS Day Promo Today we will be hosting a very special event from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. This year's #GivingTuesday is more special because it falls on the eve of World AIDS Day (#WAD). WAD is a day where we remember those we lost to the AIDS epidemic and raise awareness for the importance of folks to #KnowTheirStatus. So join us, tonight, at your Sacramento LGBT Community Center and help spread awareness! Want to give back to your local Center? visit saccenter.org/donate and help us reach our Giving Tuesday goal. Posted by The Sacramento LGBT Community Center on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

What it is : An organization enriching the quality of life for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Where your money goes : Visual and performing arts activities and workshops, Adult Development Centers, classes that develop basic personal skills and valuable job skills, volunteer projects, and visits to engage with the community.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10