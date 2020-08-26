Sacramento City Council approves plan to revitalize west Broadway area

Current residents are worried plans to make west Broadway more modern, walkable, and connected would come at the detriment of the residents of Alder Grove.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The plan to revitalize west Broadway was passed by the Sacramento City Council with all eight members present for the vote. But many of them said they still need to do much more outreach to people who live in the area.

There's been an outcry from residents of the historic Alder Grove public housing, Sacramento's oldest public housing complex. The neighborhood is a legacy of Nathaniel Colley, Sacramento’s first practicing African American attorney, who successfully fought in court for the desegregation of New Helvetia.

Current residents are worried plans to make west Broadway more modern, walkable, and connected would mean that residents of Alder Grove could potentially get the boot.

"What's going to happen if we get a notice saying that we need to be gone by a certain amount of time?" asked resident Marcheri Smith.

But many city council leaders maintain the vision they have for the area is for the better.

"There is so much misinformation out there. Good people are not understanding what we are trying to do," said Councilmember Angelique Ashby.

The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) says any plans to demolish the historic Alder Grove and Marina Vista public housing complexes within the area is a last-resort option – if it’s cheaper to build anew rather than renovate.

The city updated its plan to require SHRA to assist residents in finding temporary housing until they can move into their new or renovated spaces within the same area of the specific plan. The vision is to create at least the same amount of affordable housing units that currently exist: 751.

While city leaders maintain there are no plans to demolish buildings, mistrust is a big factor in community skepticism

"It is inconclusive. There are no guarantees if any of them can come back and find a house," said councilmember Allen Warren.

City council leaders vowed to step up and bring concerned residents into the fold as it moves to continue with the revitalization plan. City leaders emphasize this is still in the planning stages. The estimate for a project to actually begin isn't for another seven to 10 years.

Continue the conversation with Van on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10