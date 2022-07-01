x
Sacramento

3 Sacramento city council races to have run-off elections in November

Voters in districts 1, 3 and 5 will be returning to the polls in November after no candidates reached a majority vote.
Credit: Alcorn Imagery - stock.adobe.com
dropping mail-in ballot in ballot box

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County certified its June 7 primary election results Friday with returns showing three Sacramento City Council races headed to a run-off in November's primary election.

No candidates in districts 1, 3 and 5 were able to get across the 50% threshold to win outright.

District 1 saw Lisa Kaplan get 48% of the vote. She will face Alyssa Lozano who received 27% of the vote.

In District 3, Karina Talamantes received 49% of the vote, just shy of the required mark. She will face Michael Lynch who received 40% of the vote.

In District 5, Caity Maple received 43% of the votes, She will face Tomiko Heim who received 36% of the vote.

The general election is on November 8.

Rick Jennings ran unopposed in District 7.

