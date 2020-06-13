Sacramento City Unified School District offers free meals throughout the summer

Sacramento City Unified School District officials said children will not need to fill out paperwork or provide an ID to receive a free breakfast and lunch.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento City Unified School District will continue to feed its students even after the school year has ended. The district announced it will be offering free breakfasts and lunch for children starting on June 15.

School officials said 13 campuses are offering curbside pickups or a drive-thru like service to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The district offered a similar service the past few months, after schools were forced to close because of coronavirus.

Officials said that all children who are 18 years old or younger would be able to benefit from the free breakfast and lunch program. Children will not need to complete paperwork or have an ID to be able to get their meals, officials said.

Campuses are giving out meals Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. School officials ask that family members visit just one campus once a day.

Officials said the free meal program is federally-funded and that the federal government will reimburse the school district's cost.

Here are the school sites that are giving away free breakfast and lunches:

Elder Creek Elementary

Ethel I. Baker Elementary

Fern Bacon Middle School

Health Professions High School

James Marshall Elementary

John Still Elementary

Matsuyama Elementary

Oak Ridge Elementary

Pacific Elementary

Parkway Elementary

Rosa Parks K-8

Rosemont High School

West Campus High School

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter