Sacramento libraries out of COVID tests; don't expect to receive more

Libraries throughout Sacramento County handed out 91,000 free, rapid COVID-19 tests in two days.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Public Health announced a partnership with Sacramento Public Libraries and Folsom Library, saying it had over 91,000 rapid COVID-19 tests available on a first-come, first-served basis.

However, the offer was only good while supplies lasted, which turned out to be not very long at all. The Sacramento Public Library announced that many of their locations had run out of rapid COVID-19 tests.

On Wednesday morning, the library posted to its website "Due to high demand, a limited supply of test kits will be available for distribution at the following locations on January 5 while supplies last - Arcade, Carmichael, Central, Colonial Heights, Belle Cooledge, Del Paso, Franklin, Martin Luther King Jr., McKinley, South Natomas, North Highlands-Antelope, Orangevale, Rancho Cordova, Sylvan Oaks, and Valley Hi-Laguna."

As the libraries opened at 10 a.m., lines of people wanting to pick up tests began forming. ABC10 stopped at Belle Cooledge Library, where tests were gone within 20 minutes.

By noon Wednesday, the Sacramento Public Library posted to their Facebook page they were out of tests and "do not expect to receive any more from the county."

