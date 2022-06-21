Sacramento County health officials identify 8th possible case of monkeypox

The 8th possible case is related to domestic travel and county officials are awaiting confirmation from the CDC.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with Sacramento County Public Health said Tuesday they may have found another possible case of monkeypox.

This case is related to domestic travel and county officials are awaiting confirmation from CDC. This case brings the total number of possible cases of monkeypox to eight in Sacramento County

Health officials said in a previous press release that despite the new cases, transmission rates and risk to the general public remain low.

According to Sacramento County Public Health, monkeypox, a flu-like virus in the same family as smallpox, is rarely found in the U.S.

Symptoms of monkeypox include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash across the face and body. Infections typically last between two and four weeks and only one in every 100 cases are fatal, generally only seriously affecting those that are immunocompromised.

According to the CDC, the first human case of monkeypox was discovered in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The virus has since been tracked on several continents and transmission rates are continuously being investigated by the CDC.

More information about monkeypox can be found on the CDC website.

