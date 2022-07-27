Man killed in hit-and-run in Sacramento

Officers responded to reports of a crash around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near Power Inn Road and Elder Creek Road.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Sacramento.

Officers responded to reports of a crash around 8:30 p.m. near Power Inn Road and Elder Creek Road. They found a man in the area who died at the scene, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The driver that hit the man left the area. Traffic detectives have taken over the investigation. The name of the man who was killed has not yet been released.

