Sacramento's Del Rio Trail expected to open in spring 2024

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Del Rio Trail runs through the Land Park, Pocket, and Meadowview neighborhoods. It's about five miles long, and it's been under construction since December 2022.

There are quite a few areas where the Del Rio Trail crosses a road, like 35th Avenue, 43rd Avenue, and Del Rio Road. Some crossings like Fruitridge Road, Sutterville Road, and South Land Park Drive are busy. The city is addressing high-traffic areas with better crossing technologies than before.

Adam Randolph is a senior engineer with Sacramento's Department of Public Works.

He says the trail is coming together. Almost all paving is done, the bridge over I-5 is nearly finished and the shoulders are getting cleaned up. Next comes traffic signal work for safe crossings.

"We’re really getting the the point where we’re just buttoning up the final items for the trail," said Randolph.

35th and 43rd avenues are getting more visible crosswalks and shortened crossings. At South Land Park Drive, there will be a rapid flashing beacon, which is essentially an enhanced crosswalk.

"Sutterville and Fruitridge road though, those are very busy streets so we are putting in full pedestrian signals on those. Meaning, you push the button, there’s a light there that goes from green to yellow to red," said Randolph.

These traffic signals will only turn red when a pedestrian hits the button.

Parts of the trail may look complete but Randolph says it's still closed for construction.

"So just be careful, pay attention to the signage around, be very careful around any active equipment, and we’re trying to get it wrapped up as soon as possible so people can use it," said Randolph.

Work officially started in December of last year, so construction has been happening for about 11 months. Randolph says they're hoping to get the trail open by February or March.

