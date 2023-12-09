'The gentle giant' | Sacramento City College football player dies after collapsing at practice

A memorial was held Monday night at Hughes Stadium

SACRAMENTO, California — A Sacramento City College football player died Monday night after practice.

Justin McAllister collapsed during practice and was rushed to the hospital. However, he could not be revived, according to friends of the family.

A memorial was held at Hughes Stadium Monday night for the team and family just a few hours after McAllister's death. The news has left community members in shock.

McAllister was 19 years old and stood at 6 foot 7 inches and 200 pounds. For those who didn't who him, he might come across a little intimidating, according to his high school football coach Tim Rapp.

“When you hear that he was a gentle giant, he truly was — an infectious smile, touched everybody's heart. He cared about his friends, he cared about the brotherhood that we create down at Delta (High School) for football. It’s just so sad the way things have happened right now,” said Coach Rapp.

Rapp first met McAllister as his 6th grade teacher. He met him again in high school as his coach. He saw him play a week and a half ago for Sacramento City College and also saw him Friday night supporting his younger brother, Gavin, who currently plays at Delta High School as the starting quarterback.

“I saw one of the other players say, 'Hey, I got to take his brother home. They got a call or text that Gavin said his brother was being rushed to the emergency (room,)” said Rapp.

A few hours later, Rapp got a phone call from McAllister's mom to come to the hospital and see him one last time.

“His mom requested me and his assistant coach come down and visit, so we did and the outpouring of support last night was absolutely amazing. I’m at a hospital emergency room where there must have been 40 or 50 people in the hallway visiting, hugging, crying, supporting, going in and being with Justin, the dad and the brother,” said Rapp.

The entire Delta High School community is devastated. Principal Craig Cornelson said multiple students were out Tuesday.

“He represented the best of us; he was a good person, a kind person,” said Cornelson.

Rapp said they are having commemorative stickers created to wear on their helmets.

McAllister's mom asked his teammates at the memorial to go out there and win this weekend for him.

Delta High School also has plans for a memorial.

