Sacramento county, city pass 'first of its kind' partnership to address homelessness

This is the first time the two have entered in a joint agreement regarding homelessness.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city and county leaders entered into a partnership agreement to address the homelessness crisis for the first time ever. Both entities voted unanimously to pass the agreement.

One of the main goals is to enroll unhoused people in full-service programs.

The county would add 200 shelter beds within 12 months, 200 more in the next three years, and they would run a 200-bed site within city limits if the city provides the site.

There would also be a new Community Outreach Recovery Empowerment (CORE) Behavioral Health Center within the city, and continued support for the Crisis Receiving Behavioral Health Center with a hope to expand substance use disorder residential treatment.

10 behavioral health workers will be funded by the county, and the city will fund 25 department of Community Response Encampment Workers that will do outreach within the encampments.

For one year, there will be 15 CalAIM Enhance Care Management/Community Support Providers funded by the Managed Care plans.

“The metro chamber stands ready to assist wherever we can be helpful, and we look forward to the transparent check ins on how the partnership agreement is implemented,” said Jack Blattner, Sacramento Metro Chamber director of public policy.

County Executive Ann Edwards said she wants to manage the community's expectations, noting that the immediate response the community will see is workers in encampments.

“I want to manage community expectations. This is not a magic bullet that will solve homelessness tomorrow,” said Edwards.

The agreement will be in place for 5 years with an annual review. There will also be progress reports every 6 months.

