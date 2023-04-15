Sacramento Kings fans show their pride ahead of Game 1 | Photos, videos, and more

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 17 years, the Sacramento Kings are in the NBA playoff, ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history.
The Kings faced and defeated the defending champion Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.
The Kings' historic offense helped catapult them to the No. 3 seed during the regular season. It was an offensive force pushed in part by candidate for clutch player of the year De'Aaron Fox and stellar performances by Domantas Sabonis. And fans are enjoying every moment of it.
Below you will find some of the pride Sacramento Kings fans are showing on game day.
Sacramento Kings fan Chase Mueller posts a video of the adorable "former baby race champion" cheering for the team as he chants "Light the beam!"
Sacramento Kings fan Ernest Paul Wong shares a video of Kings fans cruising the streets ahead of Game 1. In his tweet saying "It's game day baby been (sic) waiting 17 years for this let's gooo"
Sacramento Kings fan and comedian Turner Sparks posted this photo on Twitter on his way to Game 1.
Photos: Sacramento fans show their pride to support Kings in playoff return
ABC10's Becca Habegger is at DOCO ahead of the game and shared this photo of the environment before the game starts.
ABC10's Sports Anchor Kevin John took this photo while inside Golden 1 Center to show how things look before the Kings take the court.
