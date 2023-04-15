Sacramento Kings fans show their pride ahead of Game 1 | Photos, videos, and more

The Kings face the defending champion Warriors in the first round of the playoffs Saturday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 17 years, the Sacramento Kings are in the NBA playoff, ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history.

The Kings faced and defeated the defending champion Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

The Kings' historic offense helped catapult them to the No. 3 seed during the regular season. It was an offensive force pushed in part by candidate for clutch player of the year De'Aaron Fox and stellar performances by Domantas Sabonis. And fans are enjoying every moment of it.

Below you will find some of the pride Sacramento Kings fans are showing on game day.

Sacramento Kings fan Chase Mueller posts a video of the adorable "former baby race champion" cheering for the team as he chants "Light the beam!"

A message from your former baby race champion: “Light The Beam”🔦🟣👑 pic.twitter.com/3RA4PViW0W — Chase Mueller (@CHA5Ewatmatters) April 15, 2023

Sacramento Kings fan Ernest Paul Wong shares a video of Kings fans cruising the streets ahead of Game 1. In his tweet saying "It's game day baby been (sic) waiting 17 years for this let's gooo"

It’s game Day baby been waiting 17 years for this let’s goooo @SacramentoKings let’s light the beam #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/MXBv1WwYvj — Ernest Paul Wong (@E_DUB916) April 15, 2023

Sacramento Kings fan and comedian Turner Sparks posted this photo on Twitter on his way to Game 1.

I’m on a Mission from God.



Flew in from NYC yesterday. Entire plane was Kings fans.



Light the Beam pic.twitter.com/34Lq5Dd8XS — Turner Sparks (@TurnerBSparks) April 15, 2023

ABC10's Becca Habegger is at DOCO ahead of the game and shared this photo of the environment before the game starts.

Kings in 6? Kings in 4? I’ve heard both predictions from @SacramentoKings fans here at DOCO outside @Golden1Center, ahead of game 1 in the playoffs series against the @warriors. Kings fans are SO excited their team has broken a 17-year drought! @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/noKDXmVZFh — Becca Habegger (@BeccaReports) April 15, 2023

ABC10's Sports Anchor Kevin John took this photo while inside Golden 1 Center to show how things look before the Kings take the court.

Calm before the storm. Game 1. Kings vs Warriors. Catch all the action on @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/xrX2CfmXcZ — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 15, 2023

