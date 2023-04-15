By the Numbers: Here's what it took for the Sacramento Kings' playoff return

The road to the playoffs was a long one for the Kings... about 17 years to be exact.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The longest NBA playoff drought in history was brought to an end by the Sacramento Kings after 17 years. And fans are enjoying every moment of it.

The Kings' historic offense helped catapult them to the No. 3 seed during the regular season. It was an offensive force pushed in part by nominee for clutch player of the year De'Aaron Fox and stellar performances by Domantas Sabonis.

Now, the Kings face the defending champion Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

17 has been the big number for many headlines, specifically in regards to the Kings and their drought-busting performance, but here's a dive into some of the other numbers it took for the return to the playoffs.

4 Droughts

There have been four actual water droughts in California during the same span that the Sacramento Kings endured their playoff drought.

12 Coaches

Sacramento’s last playoff game was May 5, 2006. That was 12 Kings coaches ago.

1,358 Games

The Kings played 1,358 games since their last playoff game.

184 Players

They used 184 different players during their playoff drought

142,294 Points

The Kings scored 142,294 points since their last playoff game. DeMarcus Cousins had the most in that span with 9,894.

843 Losses

The Kings went 515-843 since the playoff drought began.

1,384 Playoff Games

There will have been 1,384 playoff games in the league between Sacramento’s last playoff game and by the time the Kings and Golden State tip off in Game 1 on Saturday.

All 29 other teams played at least 11 playoff games in that span; Boston has the most with 201, and the Celtics and Miami have a league-high 108 playoff wins apiece over that stretch.

► Get More Kings Coverage: Subscribe to the Locked On Kings podcast and follow on YouTube.

WATCH ALSO: