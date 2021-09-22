South Sacramento Little League opposing proposed homeless site

The Airport Little League is opposing the effort and urging city leaders to look elsewhere.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A proposed site that would allow as many as 50 homeless people to camp or park near the southeast corner of Sacramento Executive Airport has a little league group up in arms.

For more than 50 years, the Airport Little League has called the baseball fields between 48th and 49th Avenue their home.

However, the City of Sacramento’s plan to address homelessness could place a Safe Grounds and Safe Parking site across the street from several of the little league fields.

“We’ve had cars been broken into, we have people urinating, defecating, selling drugs, prostitution, all going on during a baseball game,” said Joanne Jauregui, spokesperson for Airport Little League.

She said the problems are directly related to the homeless people in the area and added that some homeless people have even set up tents on the baseball diamond. Airport Little League said their fear is that the situation would become exponentially worse if city leaders move forward on a proposal to turn the three-acre lot into a site for homeless.

