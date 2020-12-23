Sacramento man donates 200 holiday meals from Jamie's Bar and Grill to families in need

Jamies Bar and Grill is giving away 200 holiday meals to families in need for the holiday season thanks to a donation from a Sacramento man.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A Sacramento man purchased 200 meals from Jamies Bar and Grill that the restaurant will be giving away to families in need on Wednesday.

Jamies Bar and Grill will be handing out free holiday meals starting at 1 p.m.

Steve Vasquez told ABC10 he wanted to give back this year because there is a strong homeless presence in the area. Vasquez said he wants people to know about the event because the restaurant still had meals leftover from previous years he donated.

He said those who want a holiday meal can call ahead or arrive for a curbside pick up.

