x
Fire crews fight second fire at Visa Flooring in 7 weeks

Fire crews work to extinguish the second fire at a North Highlands business.

SACRAMENTO, California — Visa Flooring business has been closed for just under seven weeks after a fire burned through its building on May 14. 

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded again at the business on June 22 around 5 a.m. for a 2-alarm fire. 

The damage caused by the second fire is currently unknown, a spokesperson for the fire crews said. Also, no one was injured or died as a result of the fire.

The Sacramento Metro Fire District's arson unit is now on the scene investigating the fire.

