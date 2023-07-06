Sacramento approves $3.4M to rehabilitate 88 units of supportive housing

Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said Tuesday permanent supportive housing residents of the building have long been calling for repairs.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former Sacramento hotel will now see more than $3.4 million in needed repairs for the 88 homes inside the building.

The hotel was built in 1901 and turned into low-income housing in the 1980s.

The company owning the Sequoia Hotel, the John Stewart Company, also applied to the California Department of Housing and Community Development for $40 million in "operating assistance."

Expected improvements to the 88-unit supportive housing complex now known as "The Sequoia" include:

Single Room Occupancy residents will have access to the common kitchen and lounge area

Bathrooms will be on every floor

New heating and cooling systems, along with new flooring, plumbing, mechanical systems and light fixtures will be added

The ground floor will be converted to include a manager's office, service offices, a computer room, laundry room, bike storage and a community room

"Residents of this building, as well as nearby residents and businesses, have been calling for repairs for a long time," said City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela. "I want to thank the California Department of Housing & Community Development, (Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency) and the John Stewart Company for hearing and responding to our calls for help – and for finding a way to rehabilitate this hotel without displacing the residents or losing the affordability of the units."

The John Stewart Company currently manages 3,595 market rate and affordable housing units across the Sacramento region.

Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency officials already committed 88 project-based housing vouchers for homeless and permanent supportive housing.

Rent for tenants of the Sequoia will not exceed 50% of the household adjusted gross income.