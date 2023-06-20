10 findings released in audit of Sacramento Police misconduct complaint cases

The chair of the Community Police Review Commission said she hopes the audit will serve as an opportunity.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some in Sacramento feel the audit of Sacramento Police Department's misconduct complaint cases shows that the Black community is more often than not involved in some of the findings in the audit.

They want a larger conversation to ensure it doesn't continue to be the case.

In the audit, the Office of Public Safety Accountability (OPSA) shared its findings of the Sacramento Police Department's misconduct complaint cases.

"I'm a little surprised and disappointed. I was really hoping that the audit would come out a little different than it did, but I think it's something that we've been anticipating," said Graciela Castillo-Krings, chair of the Sacramento Community Police Review Commission.

The report includes 10 findings and makes 19 recommendations.

One finding is the department does not have a current, stand-alone policy regarding the fourth amendment, which includes search and seizure.

"It was disturbing, right? It was like OK, now we have quote, unquote proof if you will of the many concerns that have been addressed by Black people for centuries if you will," said Dr. Kristee Haggins, executive director for Safe Black Space.

Dr. Kristee Haggins said the audit shows how the Black community is being targeted.

This chart shows the racial breakdown of the complainants with the majority being Black/African American.

"Number one is Black drivers are three times to be stopped more than other drivers," said Haggins. "That Black pedestrians are six times stopped more frequently than other races. That Black residents are 3 times more like to be searched for drugs, for weapons, or stolen goods."

One case that particularly bothered her was that of an elderly woman, who was outside recording several officers while they arrested her son.

The example said the woman's demeanor was calm, but officers seized the cellphone.

In another case, officers handcuffed a 10-year-old African American girl who was not a threat to officers and was only crying.

The chair of the Community Police Review Commission said she hopes the audit will serve as an opportunity.

"I think additional conversations are definitely warranted. What I would hate for is the audit to come out and nothing to come out of it," said Castillo-Krings. "So I'm actually looking forward to working with OPSA and PD to try to figure out how do we actually start addressing and really ensuring that in Sacramento we have a path that other cities can model."

A presentation in front of the Sacramento City Council is expected to take place Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH ALSO: